By Joshua Manning • 23 September 2022 • 15:31

Marbella's Besaya Group to hold charity concert in aid of Ukraine

Besaya Group is set to hold a charity concert in aid of Ukraine at Marbella’s Palacio de Congresos on Sunday, September 25 at 6.pm.

Marbella’s Besaya Group’s charity concert in aid of Ukraine will see all of its funds help Ukrainian refugees in Spain.

The charity concert to help Ukraine, includes performances by the following artists:

– Oleksandr Bozhyk – He is a violin virtuoso, composer, phenomenon in modern music. He is a great master who combines unsurpassed performance with showmanship. He masters classical, rock, pop and ethnic music.

He is a finalist of the popular TV show “Ukraine’s Got Talent”. Record holder in the “Ukrainian Book of Records”. Finalist of the programme “Minute of Glory” and winner of national and international competitions.

Participant in numerous TV programmes and projects, in particular one of the most popular programmes in the world – “Britain’s Got Talent”. After his excellent performance in the Polish TV show “Mam talent!”, he was named “Jimi Hendrix among violinists”.

– Orest Lutyy – Ukrainian actor, TV presenter, poet and singer-songwriter. For a time he was an advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Culture.

Founder of the artistic platform “Ukrainian Cultural Front”. Achieved great popularity as an author and performer of songs about Ukraine.

– Iryna Fedyshyn – is a famous Ukrainian pop singer. She is among the 5 most popular female voices in the country. She presents herself as a singer of solidarity.

– Tayanna – Ukrainian pop singer. Finalist of the programmes “Voice of the country”, “Dancing with stars”. She was the candidate to represent Ukraine at Eurovision. Until recently, she was a TV presenter on channel 1+1 in the programme “Life of celebrities”.

To purchase tickets please click here: https://www.elcorteingles.es/entradas/conciertos/entradas-concierto-benefico-help-for-ukraine-marbella/