By Matthew Roscoe • 23 September 2022 • 10:40

Mercedes-Benz recalling just over 100,000 C-Class sedans worldwide. Image: Teddy Leung/Shutterstock.com

GERMAN carmaker Mercedes-Benz is recalling just over 100,000 C-Class sedans worldwide, according to reports from Germany on Friday, September 23.

In total, about 850 Mercedes-Benz C-Class cars are being recalled in Switzerland, a spokesman for the carmaker in Switzerland told AWP on Friday. The reason is moisture that penetrates into the cars and can lead to a short circuit.

The cars potentially affected by the recall were registered in the production period from October 2020 to June 2022. The owners of these vehicles will be notified in a timely manner, the spokesperson said.

In Germany, 10,254 vehicles are believed to be affected by the recall, according to data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA). Mercedes-Benz says it has discovered that moisture can penetrate the signal acquisition and actuation module (SAM) if water gets into the boot.

Various malfunctions could occur due to a possible short circuit, as reported by handelszeitung.ch.

“Among other things, the exterior lighting at the rear of the vehicle could fail, the rear seat backrests could unlock without motivation and the reversing camera could not be available,” a spokesman in Germany told the DPA agency on Thursday, September 22.

As a precautionary measure, the affected vehicles will be retrofitted with a cover over the SAM to prevent the possible ingress of water, the spokesman added.

In related news, last month Mercedes-Benz was reportedly ready to sell its car assembly plant in the Moscow region of Russia, with the deal in its final stage.

The Esipovo plant is now owned by the parent company Mercedes-Benz AG (who own 80 per cent of shares) and the joint venture Daimler Kamaz RUS (who own 20 per cent of shares).

