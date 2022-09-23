Opera night to come to Torrevieja with Handel’s Messiah

By Betty Henderson • 23 September 2022 • 12:28

Torrevieja will host a performance of Handel’s Messiah for one night only on 15th of October. Handel’s Messiah will be performed at the Auditorio Internacional de Torrevieja with local talent on show!

The performance will be directed by José Francisco Sánchez and Belén Puente, with soloist María Solozobova singing with backing from a choir directed by Francisco Vallejos. Additional vocals will be provided by soprano, Concepción Pérez Boj and tenor, Francisco Moreno. Another local choir will also participate in the performance, directed by Selena Cancino.

Messiah is a baroque opera written by the German-British composer, Handel in 1741. It is an English-language ‘oratorio’ that traces the life of Jesus Christ.

Local parish, Sacred Heart organised the event to celebrate its 50th anniversary as a parish, but the event is open to the public. Tickets cost between €10 and €25 and can be purchased from the Torrevieja Symphonic Orchestra’s Headquarters, from the auditorium’s box office, from local post offices or online from: https://cutt.ly/SVz31at The concert will start at 7pm on 15th of October.