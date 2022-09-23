By Joshua Manning • 23 September 2022 • 11:09

President of Belarus congratulates King of Saudi Arabia on National Day Credit: exsilentroot/Shutterstock.com

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has issued a message of congratulations to King Salman of Saudi Arabia on National Day, as reported on Friday, September 23.

The President of Belarus’ congratulations to the King of Saudi Arabia on National Day read:

“On behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own behalf, President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and the people of the Kingdom on the National Day.”

“Under your wise leadership, the state is well on its way to building a diversified economy and consolidating its leadership position in the region and the world.”

“I assure you of Minsk’s readiness to broaden multifaceted interaction with Riyadh. I am convinced that through joint efforts we will be able to identify promising areas for the development of bilateral relations and co-operation at international sites.

“In his message of congratulations addressed to the Crown Prince, the Belarusian Head of State emphasised that Saudi Arabia is a successful, strong and self-sufficient country which does not give in to external pressure and the Saudi people are proud of the independent and self-sufficient domestic and foreign policy of its leadership.”

“Alexander Lukashenko expressed Belarus’ interest in expanding bilateral contacts at all levels and increasing mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, agriculture, education, investment and humanitarian efforts.”

“I hope that the industrial and manufacturing potential of Belarus will be useful for the Kingdom within the framework of the Vision 2030 programme that you have initiated,” the Belarusian leader said.

The news follows Alexander Lukashenko the President of Belarus showing his support for Armenia during the current conflict with Azerbaijan after congratulating the nation on Armenian Independence Day, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.