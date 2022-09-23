Proposal to move British embassy from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv prompts Palestinian frustration

By Betty Henderson • 23 September 2022 • 22:55

A UK embassy move to Tel Aviv would provoke tension with Palestine

Comments by Liz Truss during the UN General Assembly about a potential move of a British embassy from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv have been reproached by Palestinians.

Truss met with the Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, on 22nd of September during at the United Nations HQ in New York. Lapid welcomed a proposed move of the UK embassy tweeting about his “good friend”, in the British PM in Hebrew.

Meanwhile the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zumlot accused the UK of abandoning its obligations to Palestine in the two-state solution, writing that a move would “potentially break international law”.

An embassy move would be highly controversial because it would give legitimacy to Israeli territory claims, including occupation of historically Palestinian territories. It would follow the US embassy move in 2018.

The status of the city is contested and one of the most complex issues in the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

British foreign officials refused to speak about the development, saying that the Prime Minister is aware of the sensitivity of the issue. No plans have been made to move the embassy, but Downing Street confirmed a review was due.