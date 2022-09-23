Russia mobilises 63-year-old man suffering with cerebral ischemia and diabetes

By Chris King • 23 September 2022 • 20:39

A 63-year-old Russian man allegedly mobilised by the military in the Volgograd region despite suffering from cerebral ischemia and diabetes.

A 63-year-old Russian pensioner with cerebral ischemia and second-degree diabetes was placed under partial mobilisation in the Volgograd region according to a report on the Baza Telegram channel.

Until reaching retirement age, Alexander Ermolaev is a reserve lieutenant colonel from Krasnoslobodsk. He previously served in the military as a deputy unit commander for logistics. He was also the deputy director of a plant for the elimination of chemical weapons.

According to the portal, at 6am on the morning of September 22, the head of the Sredneakhtubinsky district handed a summons to the man. He was subsequently taken to Zelenyi Island to undergo a medical examination.

As a result of the screening, more than nine people were declared unfit for service and sent home. However, the doctor told Yermolaev that with his ischemia and second-degree diabetes “he can go to the front”. The reserve lieutenant colonel was sent directly to the Prudboy firing range in the settlement of Novyi Rogachik where he is waiting for two weeks of training, after which he will be deployed.

When asked about this incident, the head of the Sredneakhtubinsky district who served Alexander with the summons pointed out that the administration only ‘assists the military registration and enlistment office, and it is up to the military to decide who to draft or not’, as reported by gazeta.ru.

It is not clear why the military registration and enlistment office decided to draft 63-year-old Yermolaev. According to official explanations of the Defence Ministry, lieutenant colonels up to 55 years old and colonels up to 60 years old are subject to partial mobilisation.

Only high-ranking officers starting from major-general or rear admiral and above are subject to drafting until they are 65. Earlier it was reported that in the Irkutsk region, citizens unfit for the army due to bad health were also mobilised.

