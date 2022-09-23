Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov storms out of UN Security Council meeting

By Chris King • 23 September 2022 • 3:48

Image of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, stormed out of a crucial meeting at the UN Security Council in New York.





Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister stormed furiously out of a special United Nations meeting that had been convened on Thursday, September 22. It was arranged after the French Security Council demanded answers about the atrocities seen in Ukraine since Moscow invaded the country.

During his speech – and before beating a hasty retreat – the veteran Kremlin diplomat shockingly maintained that Russia was innocent while accusing Ukraine of ‘Russophobia’, and ‘neo-Nazism’.

“There’s an attempt today to impose on us a completely different narrative about Russian aggression as the origin of this tragedy”, Lavrov stated. His reply came in response to accusations that Putin’s original claim that 300,000 civilian reservists were being mobilised had now grown to a figure of nearer one million.

“The United States and their allies with the connivance of international human rights organisations have been covering the crimes of the Kyiv regime. We have no doubt that Ukraine has become a completely totalitarian Nazi-like state where the norms of international humanitarian law have been trampled on”, accused Lavrov.

“We have no illusions that today the armed forces of Russia and the militias of Lugansk and Donetsk are being opposed not only by the neo-Nazi formations of the Kyiv regime but the military machine of the collective West”, he added before leaving the room.

His sudden departure led UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to subsequently commented on Lavrov’s speech: “Today I have listened to further instalments of Russia’s catalogues of distortions, dishonesty, and disinformation”.

“We see the mounting evidence of Russian atrocities against civilians, including indiscriminate shelling and targeted attacks on over 200 medical facilities and 40 educational institutions, and horrific acts of sexual violence” he continued.

Putin’s claim that in order to defend Russia he would ‘certainly use all means available to us’, was fooling nobody added Mr Cleverly. “We know what Vladimir Putin is doing”.

“He is planning to fabricate the outcome of those referenda, he is planning to use that to annexe sovereign Ukrainian territory, and he is planning to use it as a further pretext to escalate his aggression. We call on all countries to reject this charade and to refuse to recognise any results”, the Foreign Secretary added.

According to independent investigative media outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe, a source informed them that a secret seventh article had been included in Putin’s presidential decree made last Wednesday, September 21.

They claimed that it would allow his partial mobilisation to call up not the 300,000 that Putin and his defence minister Sergei Shoigu spoke of, but instead, up to one million reservists. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, was cited by the state-owned news agency RIA as totally denying this seventh article existed, as reported by mirror.co.uk.



