Santa Pola’s month for the elderly will continue celebrations into October

By Betty Henderson • 23 September 2022 • 12:31

A month-long bonanza of events has celebrated the elderly in Santa Pola.

Santa Pola will celebrate the International Day for the Elderly on the 1st of October with a special programme of events. The past month has been the Month for the Elderly in Santa Pola with the council organising talks, wellness activities, walks of solidarity, workshops and musical events.

On the day itself, Amaia Fernández Aldeguer and Iker Álvarez Ballesta will give a concert with backing violin by the Adda Sinfónica de Alicante Orchestra. The event will be free, starting from 7:30pm.

The following day on the 2nd of October, a special gala will be held with orchestra music and dance performances also in honour of the International Day for the Elderly. The event is free to attend.

On the 3rd of October, a mural will be unveiled, dedicated to people with Alzheimer’s, coinciding with the World Alzheimer’s Day last week and the International Day for the Elderly.

The month of activities will close on 5th of October with a local fishing tour at 5pm. The activity is free, but those interested must register by calling 966 69 28 35 or by signing up at La Senia.