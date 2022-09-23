By Betty Henderson • 23 September 2022 • 14:31

Study finds over 70 per cent of tourists head to Spain to party. Image: Shutterstock.com/DisobeyArt

A recent study revealed that almost 70 per cent of tourists coming to Spain come to party!

As the tourism industry recovers from the impact of the global pandemic, research by travel company Jetcost found that 69 per cent of tourists listed ‘partying’ as a key purpose of their trip.

The survey found that 64 per cent of those asked planned to go out every night of their holiday.

The idea of Spain as a ‘party destination’ was most popular among British, German, Italian, French and Dutch tourists.

The research found that equally, many tourists cited cultural experiences as their main purpose for a holiday in Spain. The top three aims of tourists on holiday to Spain were to enjoy beaches, enjoy Spanish cuisine and visit tourist attractions.

Jetcost completed the survey over the summer holiday season to develop knowledge about how the tourism industry can better cater to visitors. Jetcost’s Managing Director, Ignazio Ciarmoli, explained that the survey sought to prove that some tourists consider Spain a party destination. He said “like with everything, if done in moderation, with respect for others, it is fine”.