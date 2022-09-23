The author of the Wolf Hall trilogy dies aged 70

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 September 2022 • 13:08

Dame Hilary Mantel - Image Fred Duval / Shutterstock.com

The author of the Wolf Hall trilogy, Dame Hilary Mantel has died at the age of 70.

A statement released by her publisher Fourth Estate books said: “We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel, and our thoughts are with her friends and family, especially her husband, Gerald.

“This is a devastating loss and we can only be grateful she left us with such a magnificent body of work.”

Dame Hilary is best known for her epic “The Wolf Hall Trilogy” which brought her two Booker Prizes, the first for Wolf Hall and the second for its sequel Bring up the Bodies, the conclusion to the trilogy.

She also received critical acclaim for The Mirror and the Light, which was published in 2020. The book was an instant number one fiction best-seller and was longlisted for a Booker Prize the same year. Instead, she won the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction, which she first won for Wolf Hall.

Publishers HarperCollins described Dame Hilary as “one of the greatest English novelists of this century” saying “Her beloved works are considered modern classics. She will be greatly missed.”

Diarmaid MacCulloch, Oxford Theology Professor and Biographer of Thomas Cromwell told Sky News: “Hilary has reset the historical patterns through the way in which she’s reimagined the man.”

No cause of death or further details were provided for Dame Mantel, the author of the Wolf Hall trilogy who has died.

