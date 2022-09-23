By Joshua Manning • 23 September 2022 • 11:25

UK Government publishes national flu and covid update as of September 22 Credit: ratlos/Shutterstock.com

The UK Government has published its weekly national influenza (flu) and coronavirus (covid) report, as of Thursday, September 22.

According to the UK Governments report on the national flu and covid update, surveillance indicators suggest that, at a national level, covid activity has remained stable in most indicators in week 37 of 2022.

The number of acute respiratory infection incidents (suspected outbreaks) increased in England in week 37 to 133 compared to 131 in the previous week.

Positivity for pillar one laboratory confirmed cases for week 37 was 4.6 per 100,000 population, a slight decrease from 5.1 in the previous week. There were small increases in those aged over 80.

The hospital admission rate for week 37 was 4.91 per 100,000 population, a slight decrease from 5.94 in the previous week.

Hospital admission rates for COVID-19 are highest in the North East, with a rate of 7.19 per 100,000 population.

Our latest data, available through the COVID-19 dashboard, is updated weekly on Thursdays at around 4pm and is the focus of the below quote.

Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor at the UK Health Security Agency, stated:

“While COVID-19 rates are still low, the latest data for the last 7 days indicate a rise in hospitalisations and a rise in positive tests reported from the community.”

“For those eligible, the time to get your autumn booster is now. Getting a booster will give your immune system time to build up your protection against being severely ill from COVID-19 as we move into winter.”

“All of the available boosters provide good protection against severe illness from COVID-19 and getting your booster sooner rather than later is crucial.”

“As it gets colder and we head towards winter, we will start to see respiratory infections pick up – please try to stay at home if you are unwell and avoid contact with vulnerable people.”

The news follows reports of a single test that detects COVID-19 and flu is now available in Spanish pharmacies, making it much easier to diagnose your illness.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.