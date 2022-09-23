By Joshua Manning • 23 September 2022 • 12:27

UK Government to supply £49.4 million funding for industrial fuel switching technology Credit: Per Bengtsson/Shutterstock.com

The UK Government will be supplying £49.4 million in funding to help the British industry end their reliance on fossil fuels and reduce energy costs, as reported on Friday, September 23.

The UK Government’s funding aims to back the development of fuel switching technology, helping to drive growth by attracting private investment and creating new jobs across the country.

The funding will be awarded to pioneering projects across the country, helping drive economic growth through the development of fuel switching technology which will see a wide range of industries, including steel, ceramics, pharmaceuticals and food production, reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and slash energy costs.

Business and Energy Minister Lord Callanan stated:

“We’re investing nearly £50 million to back British industry, making sure they’re fit for the future and helping end their dependency on expensive fossil fuels.”

“Developing fuel switching technology will make this possible, accelerating the transition to cleaner fuels across our economy, and driving down costs for businesses.”

The news follows reports that in a bid to bolster the UK’s energy security, the UK government has lifted the moratorium on shale gas production in England, and confirmed its support for a new oil and gas licensing round, expected to be launched by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) in early October, as reported on Thursday, September 22.

