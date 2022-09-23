By Joshua Manning • 23 September 2022 • 16:08

UK providing lifesaving aid to most vulnerable in Sri Lanka Credit: KAZLOVA IRYNA/Shutterstock.com

The UK is providing urgent food and farming support to the most vulnerable in Sri Lanka hit hardest by the economic crisis, as reported by Lord Ahmad on Friday, September, 23.

The UK’s lifesaving aid for Sri Lanka comes as more than one third of people are struggling to eat and are suffering shortages of fuel, power, and medicines.

Sri Lanka has suffered the fifth largest food price inflation in the world, up 93.7% last month, with rice costing 150% more than this time last year.

In a meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry at the UN General Assembly Lord Ahmad will set out the UK’s package of £3 million lifesaving support.

The funding will be delivered through Red Cross and UN partners.

It will provide access to food, seeds, and tools to help grow crops as well as mental health care, including for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

UK Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia, and the UN, Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon stated:

“The UK stands by the people of Sri Lanka who are facing such a challenging time. The ongoing crisis is deeply concerning with so many in dire need of help.”

“We are providing £3 million of lifesaving support to the most vulnerable and will continue to work with international partners to help Sri Lanka.”

