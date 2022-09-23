By Joshua Manning • 23 September 2022 • 19:04

Ukraine restoring Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant systems following Russian shelling Ukraine restoring Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant systems following Russian shelling Credit: Ihor Bondarenko/Shutterstock.com

Ukraine is reportedly restoring the systems of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after Russian shelling damaged various power units, as reported on Friday, September 23.

The news of Ukraine restoring Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant systems following Russian shelling was shared by Ukrainian energy company Energoatom who stated:

“During the national telethon, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko spoke about a series of meetings with international partners and their understanding of all the risks caused by Russian armed aggression for the energy sector on the eve of the autumn-winter period.”

“Thanks to the support and assistance of colleagues, Ukraine is restoring power systems damaged as a result of massive enemy shelling, the Minister stressed. ”

“He also recalled the acts of nuclear terrorism committed by Russia in Ukraine, the seizure and shelling of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plants and the shelling of the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant.”

“Herman Galushchenko noted that any nuclear incident that may occur due to the shelling of Ukrainian nuclear power plants threatens the whole world.”

“In addition, the head of the energy ministry of Ukraine once again reminded that in order to resolve the situation as soon as possible, it is necessary to immediately complete demilitarisation of Zaporizhzhia NPP, withdraw all Russian military with weapons from the territory of the plant, return it under the full control of the Ukrainian operator and define and create a demilitarised zone around the plant.”

The news follows reports of Russian shelling on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) during the night of September 21, that reportedly caused damaged to power unit number 6.