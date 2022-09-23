By Joshua Manning • 23 September 2022 • 19:04
Ukraine restoring Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant systems following Russian shelling Ukraine restoring Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant systems following Russian shelling Credit: Ihor Bondarenko/Shutterstock.com
The news of Ukraine restoring Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant systems following Russian shelling was shared by Ukrainian energy company Energoatom who stated:
“During the national telethon, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko spoke about a series of meetings with international partners and their understanding of all the risks caused by Russian armed aggression for the energy sector on the eve of the autumn-winter period.”
“Thanks to the support and assistance of colleagues, Ukraine is restoring power systems damaged as a result of massive enemy shelling, the Minister stressed. ”
“He also recalled the acts of nuclear terrorism committed by Russia in Ukraine, the seizure and shelling of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plants and the shelling of the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant.”
“Herman Galushchenko noted that any nuclear incident that may occur due to the shelling of Ukrainian nuclear power plants threatens the whole world.”
“In addition, the head of the energy ministry of Ukraine once again reminded that in order to resolve the situation as soon as possible, it is necessary to immediately complete demilitarisation of Zaporizhzhia NPP, withdraw all Russian military with weapons from the territory of the plant, return it under the full control of the Ukrainian operator and define and create a demilitarised zone around the plant.”
The news follows reports of Russian shelling on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) during the night of September 21, that reportedly caused damaged to power unit number 6.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.