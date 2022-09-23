WATCH – A short history lesson covering Crimea and its many occupations

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 September 2022 • 14:12
Swallows Nest Castle Crimea - Image Margot Ladygina shutterstock
Like many parts of Eastern Europe, the region has been invaded many times with the people of Crimea no strangers to occupying forces. What the graphic does make clear is just how little right Russia has to the region and just how short its occupation has been.
It certainly blows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims to the area out of the water and lays bare the real reasons for his need to occupy the territory – strategic importance in controlling access to the Black Sea.
But watch and see for yourself what you think, if nothing else it will give you some insight into the region and its complexities.
Crimea is whose? There is only one correct answer. 8 years ago Russia decided to take what doesn’t belong to it. But Crimea will be returned soon. We'll remind everyone where 🇺🇦 borders are. In the meantime, check out this brief story about Crimea by @United24media pic.twitter.com/rjDNrNES2d
— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 23, 2022
Crimea is whose? There is only one correct answer. 8 years ago Russia decided to take what doesn’t belong to it. But Crimea will be returned soon. We'll remind everyone where 🇺🇦 borders are. In the meantime, check out this brief story about Crimea by @United24media pic.twitter.com/rjDNrNES2d
— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 23, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.€82.4
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.