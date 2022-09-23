WATCH – A short history lesson covering Crimea and its many occupations

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 September 2022 • 14:12

Swallows Nest Castle Crimea - Image Margot Ladygina shutterstock

For most of us, the history of Crimea is something we are unfamiliar with, but United24Media have come to the rescue with a short graphic that shows the region’s history.

Like many parts of Eastern Europe, the region has been invaded many times with the people of Crimea no strangers to occupying forces. What the graphic does make clear is just how little right Russia has to the region and just how short its occupation has been.

It certainly blows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims to the area out of the water and lays bare the real reasons for his need to occupy the territory – strategic importance in controlling access to the Black Sea.

But watch and see for yourself what you think, if nothing else it will give you some insight into the region and its complexities.

Crimea is whose? There is only one correct answer. 8 years ago Russia decided to take what doesn’t belong to it. But Crimea will be returned soon. We'll remind everyone where 🇺🇦 borders are. In the meantime, check out this brief story about Crimea by @United24media pic.twitter.com/rjDNrNES2d — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 23, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.€82.4