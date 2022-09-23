By Joshua Manning • 23 September 2022 • 12:38

WATCH: Head of Donetsk People's Republic votes in referendum to join Russia Credit: Telegram @pushilindenis

Denis Pushilin, the Head of the Donetsk people’s Republic, has joined the votes seen across the region in part of the referendum to join Russia, as reported on Friday, September 23.

Footage of the Head of Donetsk People’s Republic joint the votes seen in the referendum on joining Russia, was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“How long we’ve been waiting for this.” The head of the DPR Denis Pushilin voted in a referendum on the region’s entry into Russia

“According to “West civilised society” logic…Referendums in DPR,LPR,Kherson and Zaporozhye are illegal,but the Maidan Coup overthrowing legally elected goverment in 2014 was legal…”

“Nice “arguments”

According to "West civilised society" logic…Referendums in DPR,LPR,Kherson and Zaporozhye are illegal,but the Maidan Coup overthrowing legally elected goverment in 2014 was legal… Nice "arguments" — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) September 23, 2022

Denis Pushilin, the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic shared the footage on his official Telegram, as well as various statements on the referendum:

“Today is the first day of voting in the referendum on the entry of the Donetsk People’s Republic into Russia as a constituent entity of the Russian Federation!”

“Voted!”

“Many thanks to the volunteers for their help in organising the referendum!”

On Monday, September 19, the Public Chambers of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics urged the heads of the republics, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, to immediately hold a referendum on joining the Russian Federation and those requests were met.

Referendums will be held from September 23 to 27, as announced on Tuesday, September 20.

The public council of the Kherson Region also asked the head of the region, Volodymyr Saldo, to urgently hold an immediate referendum on Russia’s accession. This was also agreed upon and will follow the same dates.

Also on Tuesday, September 20, Denis Pushilin, who recently faced reports that he had resigned as DPR leader and fled the region, said that there would be no public executions for ‘foreign mercenaries sentenced to death’.

“Executions and the absence of any information on requests from relatives, this is all stipulated by the legislation of the Donetsk People’s Republic concerning capital punishment,” said the head of the republic.

