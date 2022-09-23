By Joshua Manning • 23 September 2022 • 16:48

WATCH: Thousands of people gather at pro referendum rally in Moscow Russia Credit: Twitter @nexta_tv

Thousands of people have gathered in Russia’s capital city of Moscow to hold a pro referendum rally, following the announcements of referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, as reported on Friday, September 23.

Video footage of the pro referendum rally in Moscow Russia was shared on Twitter:

“No, this is not a rally of Russians against war and mobilization. These are Russian zombies in Moscow holding a rally-concert “We do not abandon our own” in support of pseudo-referendums.”

“Similar rallies are held in other major cities. They brought students, state employees and activists of political parties.”

Similar rallies are held in other major cities. They brought students, state employees and activists of political parties. pic.twitter.com/X1d2CZ0ij3 — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) September 23, 2022

“No, this is not a rally of #Russians against war and mobilization. These are Russian zombies in #Moscow holding a “We will not abandon our own” concert rally in support of fake referendums.”

“I wonder if the demonstrators will sign up for the front there?”

No, this is not a rally of #Russians against war and mobilization. These are Russian zombies in #Moscow holding a "We will not abandon our own" concert rally in support of fake referendums. I wonder if the demonstrators will sign up for the front there? pic.twitter.com/xQ9XdkGvau — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 23, 2022

On Monday, September 19, the Public Chambers of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics urged the heads of the republics, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, to immediately hold a referendum on joining the Russian Federation and those requests were met.

Referendums will be held from September 23 to 27, as announced on Tuesday, September 20.

The public council of the Kherson Region also asked the head of the region, Volodymyr Saldo, to urgently hold an immediate referendum on Russia’s accession. This was also agreed upon and will follow the same dates.

Also on Tuesday, September 20, Denis Pushilin, who recently faced reports that he had resigned as DPR leader and fled the region, said that there would be no public executions for ‘foreign mercenaries sentenced to death’.

“Executions and the absence of any information on requests from relatives, this is all stipulated by the legislation of the Donetsk People’s Republic concerning capital punishment,” said the head of the republic.

