Will Big Eyes Token (BIG) move the market like Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

By EWN • 23 September 2022 • 16:14

Cryptocurrencies have gained prominence in recent years. As of 2018, there were more than 1,600 cryptocurrencies, and the number keeps rising. Meme coins seem to be taking over the market. Thanks to Bitcoin for pioneering this great achievement.

Before now, the finance world has suffered a lot of challenges ranging from poor customer service by banks, transfer limits exceeded, poor network from banks, and a lot of alarming issues which have accumulated to be a huge problem to the people. However, the finance space is gradually taking a new shape of development. Big Eyes token (BIG) seeks to outperform in this respect.

BUY BIG EYES COIN NOW!

Will Ethereum (ETH) go up after the merge?

The Ethereum (ETH) coin remains the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (BTC). The Ethereum (ETH) network operates on its blockchain to enhance the transaction and storage process.

Blockchain technology is a decentralised, immutable ledger that makes it easier to track assets and record transactions in a business network. With Ethereum’s blockchain, many cryptocurrencies are built to create utility and foster development as they solve real-world problems.

The Ethereum (ETH) platform plans for the system upgrade, an upgrade from proof-of-work, where coins are created through mining, to proof-of-stake, where participants multiple coins by partaking in the staking process. Staking and yield farming are two massive strategies used to supercharge earnings. This might be a chance for Ethereum to welcome more users into its network.

Big Eyes Token (BIG) aims to alter how meme coins are seen.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a complete community coin designed with the express purpose of dispersing income into the decentralised finance ecosystem and preserving an essential component of the larger ecosystem.

The Big Eyes Coins (BIG) uses lovely cat graphics to drive value into the network while it creates a billion-dollar industry for investors. The Big Eyes (BIG) is designed to generate wealth for the decentralised community and charity donations.

By creating a blockchain environment that fosters hypergrowth through the usage of NFTs, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to make a greater contribution by providing access to additional content and occurrences that make it worthwhile to board the blockchain hypeship.

The preservation of aquatic life is becoming more and more crucial as climate change gets worse. Since it has always been a significant component of the global environment, Big Eyes plans to mitigate this challenge by giving 5% of the profits to non-governmental groups with maritime headquarters.

Big Eyes (BIG) has established itself as an intriguing investment with the potential for enormous rewards. It might be of interest to hold some BIG coins just before it hits the moon.

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) still the Dogecoin killer?

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an open-source meme coin that uses the name “Shiba Inu”, derived from a dog, to build and inspire millions of people to use cryptocurrency for daily transactions.

The developer of Shiba Inu coins, anonymously known as Ryoshi, created SHIB as a rival against Dogecoin, the giant meme coin.

However, the present dip in the cryptocurrency market has caused a general price fall, including the top coins going down below their main price. And Shiba Inu (SHIN) is not exceptional.

Although SHIB, the native currency of Shiba Inu (SHIB), is listed on its decentralized exchange (DEX), it still attracts interest from other exchange platforms, making it popular in the marketplace.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading below $1, and there is a high expectation that it could someday give 2x on return.

You can join the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale by clicking the links below:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/?section=buy

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored