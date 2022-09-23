By Joshua Manning • 23 September 2022 • 13:27

Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre on Orihuela Costa celebrates 10th anniversary Credit: Zenia Boulevard

Zenia Boulevard is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24.

Speaking on the 10th anniversary of Zenia Boulevard, manager Cris Ros stated:

“Since opening in September 2012, Zenia Boulevard has positioned itself as benchmark for shopping centres, offering a wide range of shopping, leisure and restaurants with more than 160 shops in one place.”

“Zenia has become a “great town square”, a meeting point, not only for residents but also for the thousands of national and international tourists who enjoy their holidays and leisure time in the area.”

“This would not have been possible without the daily work of a great team, the attention to every single detail, and of course, the extensive programme of actions, promotions and social initiatives that we carry out on a daily basis and that make Zenia a space with a very special atmosphere.”

Despite they incredible success it hasn’t all been plain sailing for the shopping centre:

“When the pandemic hit, we had to rethink our whole strategy and adapt to the circumstances of the moment.”

” Obviously, and taking into account the high tourist component of the centre, Zenia Boulevard was adversely affected by the arrival of the coronavirus, however, since the first quarter of 2022, the centre has regained the figures of affluence of 2019.”

So to celebrate their 10th anniversary Zenia Boulevard has prepared a wonderful event:

“If there is one thing Zenia Boulevard is known for, it is its events, and of course, to celebrate the tenth anniversary we have planned a wide range of activities on the 24th and 25th of September.”

“Batucadas, brass bands, stilt walkers, tribute concerts, a giant Spanish tortilla omelette, photocall, children’s activities and free breakfasts, ice creams and hamburgers are just some of the thing we will offer our customers for an unforgettable weekend.”

