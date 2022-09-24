35 people die in Iranian protests over the treatment of women as anger grows

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 September 2022 • 12:20

Iran Protests - Image Twitter @HabibKhanT

At least 35 people have died during protests against the Iranian regime following the death of Mahsa Aminii (21) in police custody.

The report on Saturday, September 24 by AFP News Media follows three consecutive nights of protests and running battles that have seen locals pitted against Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

Posts online show many scenes of women abandoning the restrictive headdress and clothing that they are ordered to wear by the clerical rulers in a show of absolute defiance. Ordinarily, such displays would be dealt with swiftly by the so-called morality police, but as they are the target of investigations into the young woman’s death and the ensuing protests they have all but disappeared from the streets.

Despite attempts to crack down on protestors, the number of cities, towns and villages affected has grown to almost 100. Statues of leaders are being toppled and burned in scenes reminiscent of the Arab Spring some years back, and police stations and vehicles are being targeted in increasingly violent attacks.

Courageous protestors in Iran have taken control of the city of Oshnavieh, chanting “Freedom” and “Death to the Dictator.”

Please be the voice of Iranian people. #MahsaAmini #IranProtests2022 #IranRevolution #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/i8ih5wui2f — Dr. Nina Ansary (@drninaansary) September 24, 2022

Although Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has said that the case will be investigated, this has done little to quell the riots or the level of anger towards the government and the police.

What makes this uprising different is that in a world where women are treated as second-class citizens, men are taking to the street in support of those protesting Aminii’s death. At the same time, women are throwing caution to the wind and are discarding traditional wear and openly flaunting their “newfound freedom.”

Poesia: la dona iraniana asseguda sense mocador davant els antiavalots, mentre sona “El poble unit mai serà vençut” en farsi. I els silèncis còmplices de molts que callen la vulneració de drets elementals. #IranProtests2022

pic.twitter.com/vi43EZeeOp — Enric Morera (@enricmorera) September 23, 2022

The news that at least 35 people have died in the protest will only add fuel to the situation, which at this time shows no sign of abating. How long and how far protestors are prepared to go is the question on everyone’s lips, as it is what the international pariah government is prepared to do to hang on to power.

€82.4