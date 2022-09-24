Almeria province hotel chain gives Imserso pensioners’ holidays the thumbs-down

By Linda Hall • 24 September 2022 • 14:11
IMSERSO HOLIDAYS: Fewer Almeria province hotels participating this winter
Photo credit: Pixabay/Ivalbak
Andalucia’s largest chain, which owns several hotels in Almeria province, joined others in the sector in considering that €23 per person per day was insufficient to guarantee a minimum profit margin, media sources reported.
That was the accommodation price specified in the tenders for the central government’s contract to organise the holidays which for years have allowed hotels to remain open instead of closing in the winter.
Hoteliers in Almeria province have been joined by their counterparts along the Mediterranean Costas by pointing out that that complying with the requirement to provide full board including water or wine with lunch and dinner for €23 per person would lead to losses. Nor has the offered amount taken into account the increase in prices and overheads, they said.
Different groups and collectives representing hoteliers lodged appeals with Spain’s Administrative Tribunal, all of which have been rejected.
