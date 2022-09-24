Big Eyes Coin, Filecoin, and Polkadot are three of the most promising next-generation Cryptocurrencies

By EWN • 24 September 2022 • 11:45

The advent of cryptocurrencies has made it possible to obtain monetary value in various ways. Not only that, but most crypto tokens run on a decentralised basis, which means that intermediaries aren’t even necessary for transactions to go through. In addition, several businesses and organisations are beginning to acknowledge certain cryptocurrencies as valid forms of payment.

The blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors are also making progress. Several coins, including Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Filecoin (FIL), and Polkadot (DOT), are working to push the cryptocurrency industry forward.

Read on to learn more about these cryptocurrencies.

Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) is a cryptocurrency and a decentralised file-sharing network developed by Juan Benet and his colleagues at Protocol Labs. FIL takes advantage of blockchain technology to give users access to many benefits.

Filecoin (FIL) is a cryptocurrency that aims to capitalise on the rising demand for decentralised file-sharing networks by combining several technologies to give users access to unique features in exchange for FIL.

Due to the industry’s centralized nature, Filecoin (FIL) addresses many issues plaguing the present cloud storage sector. The global network of computer operators on the Filecoin (FIL) platform are incentivised to facilitate user-to-user file-sharing and storage, foster greater user collaboration, and employ appropriate filtering due to the platform’s centralisation. Due to these advantages, the Filecoin (FIL) community has rapidly expanded.

The Filecoin network uses the FIL token, the network’s native token. FIL tokens are accepted as payment, and they are flexible digital assets that may be traded on exchanges throughout the world.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) is revolutionary because it enables users to move data around several blockchain networks (public, open, and private) while retaining the benefits of each. As a result, Polkadot’s (DOT) scalability, interoperability, and security are significantly improved.

Some experts have speculated that Polkadot’s (DOT) capabilities could become significant competition for Ethereum (ETH). Polkadot’s network token, DOT, plays a key role due to its status as the network’s native cryptocurrency. It can be utilised in proposal submission, governance decision participation, voting, and bonding. It’s also a viable option for making online purchases.

Polkadot (DOT) aims to foster better solutions and a web-independent society in which trust is not susceptible to tampering by facilitating the development and interconnection of decentralised applications, services, and businesses.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) platform is working to create a decentralised ecosystem without the usual unwanted taxes or fees; this is a significant benefit to the current cryptocurrency community.

The only costs incurred would be those associated with the NFT marketplace. When an NFT is resold, 5% of the proceeds are given to the owners of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) tokens, 4% is given to the person who originally had the token, and 1% is donated to a charitable organisation.

Expanding the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) token into the non-fungible token (NFT) market can only benefit the token’s development and value. With preparations underway to have it introduced on the Uniswap (UNI) platform, where it will very soon be possible to trade it both for and against other tokens, the future of the meme token seems bright. Potentially, it might yield x200 or more in earnings down the road.

Sponsored