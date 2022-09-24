By Chris King • 24 September 2022 • 21:16

Legendary jazz tenor saxophonist passes away at the age of 81

Pharoah Sanders, the legendary American tenor saxophonist who performed with John Coltrane in the mid-1960s has died aged 81.

The legendary American tenor saxophonist Pharoah Sanders passed away in Los Angeles today, Saturday, September 24, at the age of 81. His death was announced by the record label Luaka Bop. Sanders rose to fame performing alongside another jazz great in the mid-1960s – John Coltrane. No cause of death was revealed.

Posting on their official Twitter profile, Luaka Bop wrote: “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully, surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace”.

We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pddaztyTLi — Luaka Bop (@LuakaBop) September 24, 2022

Sanders released a collaboration with electronic music producer Floating Points and the London Symphony Orchestra back in 2021, titled ‘Promises’.

The influential jazz musician was known for his overblowing, harmonic, and multiphonic techniques on the saxophone. During his career, he released over 30 albums as a leader and collaborated extensively with Leon Thomas and Alice Coltrane, among others.

Ornette Coleman the renowned sax player described Sanders as ‘probably the best tenor player in the world’.

