By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 September 2022 • 14:04

The Russian general responsible for logistics has been relieved of his post as deputy minister of defence.

Russian state media Kommersant reported that Dmitry Bulgakov has been relieved of his post as Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Bulgakov was in charge of logistics for the Russian defence force and was directly responsible for ensuring that equipment and supplies were sent to the frontline, when and where they needed it.

In the post since 2008, the general is the latest to be relieved of his duties suggesting that recriminations continue in the Kremlin as Putin and his inner circle work to rid themselves of those they believe are responsible for the failures in Ukraine.

The army nor the government have said what will happen to Bulgakov, with some suggestion that he is to be moved elsewhere.

Bulgakov will be replaced by Mikhail Mizintsev who previously served as head of the National Defense Control Centre. Mizintsev handled the evacuation from Mariupol.

The removal of the Russian general responsible for logistics comes as the country experiences further losses in Ukraine, and as the police round those that have been drafted into the army as part of Putin’s call for partial mobilisation. That has resulted in many people fleeing the country whilst others look for ways to escape the draft.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.