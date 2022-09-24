Costa de Almeria brand wows visitors to Paris tourism trade fair

By Linda Hall • 24 September 2022 • 18:08

PARIS FAIR: Costa de Almeria present at one of world's most important trade fairs Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

ALMERIA province was present at the 43rd edition of the IFTM Top Resa Tourism fair in Paris.

This trade fair is one of the sector’s most important tourism events, returning after an absence of two years owing to the pandemic.

The Costa de Almeria brand was prominent on the Andalucia stand, along with the region’s other outstanding holiday destinations, explained Fernando Gimenez, who heads the Diputacion provincial council’s Tourism department.

“Almeria shines at all of the world’s best tourism and gastronomy fairs,” he said.

“Being present at these events brings us added value, enabling us to reap the benefits in tourism terms,” Gimenez added.

“We are targeting a specific sector which in any case chooses Almeria but this helps us to continue consolidating the Costa de Almeria brand amongst thousands of French tourists.”

Gimenez also stressed that Almeria had beaches, mount, a desert, inland beauty “and endless resources that differentiate us from other destinations.”

