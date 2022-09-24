Explosion on a boat south of Balearic island of Cabrera leaves one crew member hospitalised

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Mixed reaction to budget as pound falls to lowest level in 37 years Close
By Chris King • 24 September 2022 • 0:46

Image of SAMU061 ambulance. Credit: [email protected]

One crew member was hospitalised in Palma after an explosion occurred on a boat south of the Balearic island of Cabrera.

 

As reported by SAMU 061 on Friday, September 23, a 42-year-old man of Russian nationality is in critical condition after being injured in an explosion that occurred on a boat in Algerian waters, south of the uninhabited Balearic island of Cabrera . He is believed to have suffered extensive burns to parts of his body.

There were reportedly five crew members on board the vessel at the time of the incident. Two of them were injured but only one of them eventually needed hospital treatment. The incident happened 241 km (130 miles) south of Palma de Mallorca.

SAMU 061 deployed a Maritime Rescue vessel at around 06:40am after receiving an emergency call. A helicopter was also dispatched to transport the injured man to a hospital.

He was flown to Palma airport from where an Advanced Life Support ambulance picked him up and stabilized the patient for later transfer to the Son Espases University Hospital, as reported by europapress.es.

___________________________________________________________

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

