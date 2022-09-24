French airport closed ‘indefinitely’ after cargo plane overshoots runway into a lake

By Chris King • 24 September 2022 • 19:48
Image of the Boeing 737 with its nose in a lake at Montpellier Airport in France.
Credit: [email protected]_Aero
The French airport of Montpellier was this morning, Saturday, September 24, closed ‘indefinitely’ after an aircraft overshot the runway and ended up nose-first in a lake. After coming in to land at just before 3am local time, the Boeing 737 cargo plane finished up with its nose in a lagoon located at the far end of the runway.
❌✈️ Cette nuit un avion de fret en phase d’atterrissage à l’aéroport de #Montpellier est sorti de la piste. Pas de blessé.⚠️ L’aéroport de Montpellier @MPLaeroport est fermé pour une durée indéterminée aux vols commerciaux et aux vols de fret. ℹ️ Communiqué de presse ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jej7aVd2Wl
— Préfet de l'Hérault 🇫🇷 (@Prefet34) September 24, 2022
At least 60 firefighters were immediately deployed to the scene, although there were no injuries reported to the crew of the West Atlantic flight that was carrying air freight. The crew of three people on board the jet managed to leave the stricken plane unassisted.
Montpellier Airport serves the Mediterranean coast of France, located some four miles outside the city. Local authorities reported that the airport would remain closed to both cargo and passenger flights until the aircraft is removed. A full investigation into the incident is reportedly underway to determine what happened.
