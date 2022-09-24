New outpatients block for Torrecardenas hospital (Almeria) will remedy ‘weak point’

By Linda Hall • 24 September 2022 • 17:13
TORRECARDENAS VISIT: Diego Vargas with hospital staff
Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia
The contract to construct the building on a plot of land adjoining the Mother and Child section has now been signed, successfully concluding a project first discussed in 2009.
The Junta contract had been put out to tender on three different occasions by both the PSOE socialists and the Partido Popular. No bids were received for the penultimate contract owing to the increase in construction cost, but a temporary joint venture between Puentes y Calzadas Infraestructuras and Lirola Ingenieria y Obras has now been awarded the €16.4 million contract.
Torrecardenas currently attends to more than 500,000 outpatients and Diego Vargas, managing director of Andalucia’s Health service, the SAS, said the new building would solve one of the hospital’s weak points.
“Outpatients’ activity is currently dispersed throughout the hospital, with imprecise routes and insufficient space,” Vargas said.
Instead, the new building will free up space in the main hospital, making it safer for patients and more convenient for medical staff.
“This project is also a further example of the Junta’s commitment to improving healthcare for Almeria province’s population,” Vargas said.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.