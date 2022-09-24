Nineteen dead and 29 suspected cases hospitalised in Uganda Ebola outbreak

By Chris King • 24 September 2022 • 23:54

Image of WHO staff in Uganda. Credit: [email protected]

The number of suspected Ebola cases in Uganda has risen to 30, with nineteen others confirmed dead.

Rosemary Byabashaija, the Mubende Resident District Commissioner, confirmed today, Saturday, September 24, that the number of suspected Ebola cases in Uganda has risen from 21 to 29. They are all reportedly in isolation at the Mubende Referral Hospital.

UPDATE ON EBOLA VIRUS DISEASE OUTBREAK New Confirmed cases: 4 Cumulative confirmed cases: 15 Cumulative deaths: 19 (All probable) Active cases on admissions: 29#EbolaOutbreakUG — Ministry of Health- Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) September 24, 2022

Samples taken from 14 of the patients have been sent to the Uganda Virus Research Institute-UVRI said Byabashaija. The remaining 16 have already tested positive for the deadly virus after being tracked by the Madudu Sub County surveillance team.

The patients were brought to the hospital from Kyaka Refugee Camp in Kyegegwa District, and Madudu Sub County in Mubende District according to health workers at Mubende hospital.

A cumulative total of nineteen patients are confirmed to have probably died from Ebola, with Byabashaija reporting that a 12-year-old girl passed away in the hospital. They are awaiting a burial team for the girl’s body she added. An enrolled nurse was one of the first to have died before the virus outbreak was confirmed. The deceased’s father has been placed in isolation.

Dr Paul Emmanuel Batiibwa, the director of Mubende Regional Referral Hospital said that a tent catering for up to 50 people has now been erected where potential patients can be screened, as reported by vanguardnews.ug.

In Zombo District, a suspected Ebola patient apparently checked himself into the Warr Health centre IV in Warr Town Council last Wednesday 21. This was revealed by Richard Bayo, the Regional Disease Surveillance Officer at the Infectious Disease Institute (IDI).

The patient was displaying symptoms of Ebola he added, with blood oozing from body openings. Samples have subsequently been sent to the Uganda Virus Research Institute in Entebbe for analysis. Pointing out that there is no cause for alarm, Lt Col. Pius Alitema the RDC of Zombo District has advised locals to be extra vigilant.

A team of experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) is currently in Mubende District monitoring the situation.

This morning,my team and I visited Mubende District & participated in the District Task Force meeting in response to the current Ebola outbreak. We were joined by Partners supporting the response. Discussions centered on bridging the gaps to strengthen the response interventions. pic.twitter.com/OVFwopUVWs — Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero (@JaneRuth_Aceng) September 24, 2022

Preparedness and Response to Ebola Disease Outbreak in #Uganda#WHOUganda is supporting the surveillance and Infection Prevention & Control (IPC) committees in Mbarara and Kabale Regional Referral Hospitals to reorient health workers on IPC and hospital based surveillance. pic.twitter.com/6d73H9Ls5n — WHO Uganda (@WHOUganda) September 23, 2022

