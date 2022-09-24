Russian draftees and their families to be paid lump sums of up to 300,000 rubles

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 September 2022 • 15:18

Russian draftees - Image Anatolii Trofimov - shutterstock

Russian draftees and their families are to be paid handsome sums, in Russian terms, according to state media site Kommersant.

A report by the media company said that authorities in regions where servicemen are being drafted are offering them and their families lump sums in compensation for their being drafted. Sums of up to 300,000 rubles (€5,300) are being offered whilst monthly wages of up to six times the average wage are being offered.

The Head of the Sakhalin region Valery Ponomarenko told Kommersant: “At this difficult time, we must do everything so that the families of Sakhalin and Kuril residents called up for service do not need anything. We will provide them with the necessary assistance and support until their fathers, husbands and sons return home.”

Payments will be made to:

wife of a called citizen,

his parents, if he does not have a lawful spouse,

his children, if he does not have a legal spouse and parents.

Social media reports suggest that not Russians are not willing draftees, but the offer of money will help to appease loved ones in deprived areas who don’t want their partners, sons and fathers to be sent to the front.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for 300,000 reservists to be called up, claiming that these men are shooters, artillerymen, tankers, mechanics and drivers. Footage online suggests few have such skills and that they are in danger of being sent into active service with little or no training.

Russian draftees and their families have, however, little say in the matter and face the choice of jail or the army.

