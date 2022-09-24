Son of Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov allegedly refused to be mobilised

By Chris King • 24 September 2022 • 0:26
Image of Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitri Peskov.
Credit: kremlin.ru
Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation in Russia from September 21. He pointed out that those who will be sent to military units as part of partial mobilisation will first undergo additional training.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu later explained that the Russian Federation has a huge mobilisation resource of almost 25 million people. At the same time, about 1 per cent of the mobilisation resource will be used as part of the mobilization.
These include those who have served, have a military speciality and have combat experience. Shoigu specified that 300,000 reservists would be called up.
___________________________________________________________
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
