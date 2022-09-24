BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Mixed reaction to budget as pound falls to lowest level in 37 years Close
Son of Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov allegedly refused to be mobilised

By Chris King • 24 September 2022 • 0:26

Image of Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitri Peskov. Credit: kremlin.ru

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s Press Secretary, has denied the claim that his son refused to be mobilised.

Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation has denied claims published on the internet saying that his son Nikolai refused the call to be mobilised, according to m24.ru.
 
On Wednesday, September 21, a story began circulating online in which people published what they said was a live recording in which they claimed to have called Nikolai Peskov. They introduced themselves as employees of the military registration and enlistment office and demanded he attended the office to enlist the next day by 10 am.
 
They claimed that the man replied that he was not going to do this and would find ‘another way’ to resolve the issue. Peskov subsequently insisted that the perpetrators had not published the whole conversation exactly as it had gone, instead accusing them of editing the recording.
 
According to the Rise publication, Peskov told them: “First, ask them to lay out the whole conversation. I have no doubts about his only right choice. And he, too”.

Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation in Russia from September 21. He pointed out that those who will be sent to military units as part of partial mobilisation will first undergo additional training.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu later explained that the Russian Federation has a huge mobilisation resource of almost 25 million people. At the same time, about 1 per cent of the mobilisation resource will be used as part of the mobilization.

These include those who have served, have a military speciality and have combat experience. Shoigu specified that 300,000 reservists would be called up.

Written by

Chris King

Chris King

