Son of Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov allegedly refused to be mobilised

Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation in Russia from September 21. He pointed out that those who will be sent to military units as part of partial mobilisation will first undergo additional training.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu later explained that the Russian Federation has a huge mobilisation resource of almost 25 million people. At the same time, about 1 per cent of the mobilisation resource will be used as part of the mobilization.

These include those who have served, have a military speciality and have combat experience. Shoigu specified that 300,000 reservists would be called up.



