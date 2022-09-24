Workman dies after falling from the pool deck of the Polytechnic University of Valencia

By Chris King • 24 September 2022 • 1:22

Image of Valencia Polytechnic University. Credit: Google maps - J. Ignacio del Saz

A 24-year-old workman died after falling from the pool deck of the Polytechnic University of Valencia.

A 24-year-old man died in a work accident this Friday, September 23, at the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV). According to sources from the emergency services, the incident occurred at around 11:30am when the victim was repairing the cover of a heated pool.

The deceased young man is a worker from an external construction company that was carrying out maintenance work on the university’s facilities. He was known to have been wearing a harness when the accident happened.

According to UPV sources, an occupational health and safety technician had apparently supervised the work that the victim was doing just half an hour before the event.

A team from the Urgent Medical Aid Service (SAMU) managed to stabilise the injured man after performing advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres for about half an hour. According to sources from the Information Centre and Emergency Coordination (CICU), he died on arrival at the University Clinical Hospital of Valencia.

A team of forensic police investigators attended the scene to inspect the cover where the tragic accident was recorded. The body of the deceased worker was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Valencia to perform the corresponding post-mortem examination. The National Police has taken charge of an investigation to determine the causes of the accident.

