By Chris King • 25 September 2022 • 1:05

Florida police responding to active shooter at Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon

Police in Florida are responding to reports of an active shooter at Chuck E. Cheese in the city of Brandon, Florida, with victims reported.

A heavy police presence has been reported this evening, Saturday, September 24, at the children’s restaurant, Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, Florida. Officers were initially thought to be responding to reports of an active shooter. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office subsequently tweeted that there were no shooting victims involved and that there was no active shooter.

Unverified reports quickly appeared on social media claiming that at least three injured people had been transferred to the hospital. There is no mention of this in the tweet from HCSO though.

#teamHCSO is responding to an incident at the Chuck E. Cheese located at 1540 W Brandon Blvd, where at least one shot was fired outside of the facility. There is NO active shooter. No shooting victims were located. This is an active investigation with more details forthcoming. — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) September 24, 2022

🚨#BREAKING: Shooting reported at Chuck E. Cheese restaurant 📌#Brandon l #Florida Police are responding to reports of shots fired inside the children’s restaurant With reports suggest several people are injured At least 3 people transported to hospital, more possibly injured pic.twitter.com/XDrMC6df7r — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 24, 2022

The public is being urged to steer clear of the area and to be extra vigilant as the shooter is said to be still at large. A BOLO has reportedly been issued for a black female wearing trousers and a multi-coloured top. She is thought to have escaped on foot, accompanied by a black male wearing orange-coloured clothing, and a child aged between three and five, according to fox3now.com.

