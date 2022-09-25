By Matthew Roscoe • 25 September 2022 • 8:03

Russia claims that the US is deliberately weakening Europe's economy. Image: miron82/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIA’S Federation Senator Alexey Pushkov claims that the US benefits from Europe’s falling economy and is deliberately weakening it.

The Russian Council of the Federation senator Alexey Pushkov wrote on his Telegram channel that the US is deliberately weakening Europe’s economy and it ‘plays right into their hands.’

Commenting on a publication from The Wall Street Journal that stated that European companies, fleeing the energy crisis, have begun to move to the United States in droves, Pushkov said:

“The decline of Europe and its economy is to the advantage of the United States.

“By blocking any dialogue between Europe and Russia, including through the so-called Young Europeans, the United States is deliberately weakening Europe, driving it deeper and deeper into the position of an American servant.”

Pushkov noted that last week, Business Insider wrote that Europe would fall into a severe recession because of inflation and a weakening economy and said that last month, the Bank of America predicted a “dire” gas situation in Europe.

The Global Times, on the other hand, reported that Europe could be plunged into conflict over anti-Russian policies, he said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.