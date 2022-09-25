Switzerland inflict Spain’s first home defeat in almost four years in Nation’s League disaster

Claims that Putin escaped mobilisation chaos and is 'resting' in secret holiday residence Close
By Chris King • 25 September 2022 • 3:21

Image of Spainish national men's football manager Luis Enrique. Credit: [email protected]

Spain lost at home for the first time in almost four years in their Nation’s League match with Switzerland.

 

Switzerland dealt a massive blow to Spain’s bid to qualify for next year’s Nations League finals after inflicting a home defeat on Luis Enrique’s side in Zaragoza on Saturday, September 24. This was the men’s national side’s first home loss since 2018 when they lost 3-2 to England in the same competition.

Portugal now top Group A2 after a resounding 4-0 away win against the Czech Republic. Losing to the Swiss now turns the match in Portugal between the two Iberian nations this Tuesday, September 27, into a critical affair for the Spanish. Only one of the teams can progress from the group.

A header from Manuel Akanji put the Swiss in front after 21 minutes. Jordi Alba levelled the scores in the 55th minute, offering the possibility of a comeback. Their hopes were squashed only three minutes later when Eric Garcia, under pressure from Breel Embolo at a corner, turned the ball into his own net to hand the Swiss a famous victory.

Spain had not lost a competitive match in 22 outings across all competitions at the national level until this Saturday. Remarkably, it was only their second home loss since 2003. Luis Enrique now has just a few days to lift the spirits of his players for the Portugal game, where only three points will suffice for the 2021 Nations League runners-up.

Switzerland will face the Czech Republic in the group’s other game, but neither side could overtake Portugal either way.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.

