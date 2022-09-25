Switzerland inflict Spain’s first home defeat in almost four years in Nation’s League disaster

By Chris King • 25 September 2022 • 3:21
Image of Spainish national men's football manager Luis Enrique.
Credit: [email protected]
Switzerland dealt a massive blow to Spain’s bid to qualify for next year’s Nations League finals after inflicting a home defeat on Luis Enrique’s side in Zaragoza on Saturday, September 24. This was the men’s national side’s first home loss since 2018 when they lost 3-2 to England in the same competition.
🏁 ¡¡FINAL DEL PARTIDO EN ZARAGOZA!!
Lo intentamos hasta el último segundo, pero caemos por la mínima ante Suiza.
¡¡Viajaremos a Portugal para luchar por el pase a la Final Four y solo nos vale GANAR!!
🇪🇸 🆚 🇨🇭 | 1-2 | 90+5’#VamosEspaña | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/z3RC5TnlK3
— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) September 24, 2022
Portugal now top Group A2 after a resounding 4-0 away win against the Czech Republic. Losing to the Swiss now turns the match in Portugal between the two Iberian nations this Tuesday, September 27, into a critical affair for the Spanish. Only one of the teams can progress from the group.
A header from Manuel Akanji put the Swiss in front after 21 minutes. Jordi Alba levelled the scores in the 55th minute, offering the possibility of a comeback. Their hopes were squashed only three minutes later when Eric Garcia, under pressure from Breel Embolo at a corner, turned the ball into his own net to hand the Swiss a famous victory.
Spain had not lost a competitive match in 22 outings across all competitions at the national level until this Saturday. Remarkably, it was only their second home loss since 2003. Luis Enrique now has just a few days to lift the spirits of his players for the Portugal game, where only three points will suffice for the 2021 Nations League runners-up.
Switzerland will face the Czech Republic in the group’s other game, but neither side could overtake Portugal either way.
