By Matthew Roscoe • 25 September 2022 • 9:09

Former Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexey Zhuravko reportedly killed in Russian-occupied Kherson. Image: @sprinter88000/Twitter

FOLLOWING a Ukrainian Armed Forces HIMARS attack on a hotel in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, former deputy of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada Alexey Zhuravko has reportedly been killed, as reported on Sunday, September 25.

According to several local reports, Alexey Zhuravko was killed after Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a HIMARS attack on a hotel in the city of Kherson in the Kherson region.

“A hotel where civilians were staying was shelled by the Ukrainian armed forces from HIMARS MLRS. As a result of the shelling there are two dead,” the correspondent was told by the emergency services.

An RT film crew was in the hotel, the operator was crushed by plates, he survived and was practically not injured. The explosion also damaged cars standing next to the hotel.

As noted by both Ukraine and Russian news outlets, Zhuravko represented the Party of Regions in the 5th and 6th convocations. In 2014, he moved to Rashka, and this year he returned to Kherson and “collaborated with the occupiers.”

Former deputy of the V.Rada, collaborator Alexey Zhuravko died as a result of a strike on a hotel in Kherson He represented the Party of Regions in the 5th and 6th convocations. In 2014 he moved to Rashka, and this year he returned to Kherson and collaborated with the occupiers pic.twitter.com/Vp9gRwoklT — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) September 25, 2022

One person on Twitter paid tribute to Aleksey Zhuravko.

“Aleksey Zhuravko died in his native city, waiting for his release and returning after an eight-year exile – but never saw the “formalised” return of Kherson to the Russian harbour. He was only 48 years old. Energetic, smart, decent. A patriot of his South Russian region and Russia.”

Aleksey Zhuravko died in his native city, waiting for his release and returning after an eight-year exile – but never saw the "formalized" return of Kherson to the Russian harbor. He was only 48 years old.

Energetic, smart, decent. A patriot of his South Russian region and Russia pic.twitter.com/OBUAyZF6VQ — Спринтер (@Sprinter88000) September 25, 2022

On Tuesday, September 20, Ukraine’s Kherson region announced that it would hold a Russia annexation vote from September 23 to 27, the same as in the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics.

