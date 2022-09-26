Big Eyes Coin: A must have crypto asset like the BNB competing with other meme tokens like Floki Inu

By EWN • 26 September 2022 • 12:26

Crypto projects that offer a wide range of valuable utilities have a chance to gain traction and endure in the crypto market for a long time. With Big Eyes Coin, users can earn some income while positively impacting the world.

The objectives of Big Eyes Coin can be categorized into two broad sections. The first is the essential crypto products and services like DeFi solutions, NFTs, Metaverse, and other web 3.0 products. The other section is the charitable services impacting communities beyond the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem.

Big Eyes Coin Meme Coin donated $1000 to Luna Children.

Big Eyes Coin is making an effort to impact the lives of people globally. Even at the presale stage of the project, Big Eyes Coin has funded a charity organisation to improve children’s mental well-being. Children traumatised by violence, war, and natural disasters worldwide are the target group.

Big Eyes Coin donated about $1000 to support ACT International, also known as Luna Children, on their Twitter handle. This funding was announced on the Twitter post of Big Eyes Coin, asking its followers to retweet a post about the donation.

For 48 hours after making the post, each retweet will attract 10 pounds. Within 48 hours, 86 retweets resulted in $1,000 for the charity.

Big Eyes Coin Meme Coin is giving away $250,000.

Big Eyes Coin have set up a $250,000 giveaway to engage people further and improve their financial situation. The giveaway will last a couple of months to encourage more people to participate.

Big Eyes Coin Utility Token (BIG)

The utility token issued for the Big Eyes Coin project is BIG, which complies with the ERC-20 standard. Holders of BIG are responsible for proposing ideas that develop the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem.

Comparing Big Eyes Coin with Floki Inu and BNB

Floki Inu (FLOKI)

Floki Inu is a dog-themed project that began in June 2021. The project came to life after Elon Musk’s tweet about adopting a Shiba Inu puppy named Floki went viral. The Floki team leveraged this post’s virality and created Floki Inu a few days after the tweet.

Floki Inu offers crypto services like NFT games through what is known as Valhalla within its ecosystem. The utility token of Floki Inu is Floki, which runs on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum chain networks.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance was launched in 2017 with the sole objective of making more people utilize crypto. Currently, Binance is referred to as the leading crypto exchange worldwide with its world-class products, services, and security.

The architecture of Binance comprises a crypto exchange, Binance Academy, Binance Coin BNB, and the Binance Smart Chain. Its chain network is one of the most adopted networks by project developers due to its highly scalable services and interoperability.

To improve the security standard within the Binance ecosystem, Binance launched the Avenger DAO. It is a community-run security protocol that safeguards users’ digital assets against malicious attacks.

The utility token within the Binance platform is BNB, which is utilized for settling transaction fees on the Binance exchange.

How to buy Big Eyes Coin token (BIG) before launch

Anyone interested in purchasing BIG utility tokens during the presale should visit https://metamask.io on their computer and download the official metamask extension for their browser. Mobile phone users can download Trustwallet from the app store and register.

Afterward, you must register an account on the Metamask website and keep your recovery phrase in a secure location. Then buy sufficient payment tokens like BNB, ETH, or USDT into your wallet.

The next step is to visit the official presale website through https://bigeyes.space/#signup and link your registered wallet. Then fill in the other requested information on the portal and input the amount you wish to buy.

Choose your payment token and click on the buy button. Once you complete all the procedures successfully, you will receive your BIG meme coins in your registered wallet at the end of the presale.

Big Eyes Coin is more than a meme token. It is a crypto project with huge potential to compete with the best in the industry. Buy the token now to benefit from its various beneficial services.

