BMW Motorrad Motorsport mourns the death of 24-year-old Leon Langstädtler

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 September 2022 • 11:28

BMW Motorrad Motorsport family mourns the death of 24-year-old Leon Langstädtler. Image: BMW/Official

BMW Motorrad Motorsport is in mourning following the death of German IDM rider Leon Langstädtler at the age of 24.

Leon Langstädtler, the 24-year-old BMW rider lost his life in a tragic accident during the IDM free practice at Hockenheim on Friday, September 23.

A statement from the group read: “With great disbelief and sadness, BMW Motorrad Motorsport has learned the sad news of the death of IDM rider Leon Langstädtler (GER). The 24-year-old BMW rider lost his life in a tragic accident during Friday’s IDM free practice at Hockenheim.

“BMW Motorrad Motorsport’s thoughts are with Langstädtler’s family, friends and team F73 Academy / Werk 2 Racing Team by MCA at this difficult time. The whole BMW Motorrad Motorsport community would like to express its most sincere condolences.”

