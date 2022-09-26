BREAKING: Garey high school in Pomona, California placed in precautionary police lockdown

By Chris King • 26 September 2022 • 21:40

Garey high school in the city of Ponoma, California, has been placed on a precautionary lockdown this evening, Monday, September 26, by the police department. The force provided no further information for the action.

The force said that all students and staff at the school were safe and that there was no active shooter situation at the facility. According to one local media outlet, officers are reported to be on campus and conducting an investigation after an unknown threat had been received.

Garey High School is currently on a precautionary lockdown. Students and staff are reported safe. This is not an active shooter situation. We will provide additional updates as they become available. — Pomona PD (@PomonaPD) September 26, 2022

