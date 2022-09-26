BREAKING: Putin has given Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden Close
By Chris King • 26 September 2022 • 21:40

Garey high school in Pomona, California placed in precautionary police lockdown

Garey high school in Ponoma, California, has been placed in precautionary lockdown by the local police department, which divulged no further information.

 

Garey high school in the city of Ponoma, California, has been placed on a precautionary lockdown this evening, Monday, September 26, by the police department. The force provided no further information for the action.

The force said that all students and staff at the school were safe and that there was no active shooter situation at the facility. According to one local media outlet, officers are reported to be on campus and conducting an investigation after an unknown threat had been received.

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

