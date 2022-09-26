By Joshua Manning • 26 September 2022 • 15:14

BREAKING NEWS: Shooting at iconic 16 Tons Club in Moscow, Russia Credit: mgfoto/Shutterstock.com

A shooting has reportedly occurred at 16 Tons Club in Moscow, Russia, as reported on Monday, September 16.

The news of a shooting at 16 Tons Clubs in Moscow, Russia was shared by Russian news agency Mash, who stated:

“A shooting at the legendary Moscow bar “16 tons” on Presnensky Val. There is one victim in the establishment with a gunshot wound. Eyewitnesses report hearing three gunshots.”

“According to our information, the attacker opened fire at the guards, a bullet grazed one of them. The perpetrator started firing from the side of the main entrance, near the stairs leading to the first floor.”

The reports come after a school shooting at school number 88 on Pushkinskaya street, Izhevsk, Russia was reported on Monday, September 26.

The news follows reports that Aleksandr Eliseev, a Russian commander in Ust-Ilimsk, Russia, was shot at a military enlistment office on Monday, September 26.

An eyewitness of the shooting at the military registration and enlistment office in Ust-Ilimsk said that there was no metal detectors at the military registration and enlistment office.

In addition, Ukrainian Armed Forces HIMARS launched an attack on a hotel in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, that saw former deputy of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada Alexey Zhuravko killed, as reported on Sunday, September 25.

