BREAKING: Putin has given Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 September 2022 • 17:58

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin has reportedly given Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden.

Vladimir Putin has given Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden, according to Russian-owned state media outlet TASS on Monday, September 26.

Kevin Rothrock wrote: “By executive order, Vladimir Putin just granted Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden. Just to be clear: this means that Snowden can now be drafted into the Russian army.”

By executive order, Vladimir Putin just granted Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden. Just to be clear: this means that Snowden can now be drafted into the Russian army. https://t.co/NGw6GIfrCA — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) September 26, 2022

Max Seddon wrote: “Here’s the decree, just published by the Kremlin publication.pravo.gov.ru/Document/View/…”

Here's the decree, just published by the Kremlin https://t.co/wt1thU59xw pic.twitter.com/EAkuIHbIzH — max seddon (@maxseddon) September 26, 2022

In 2013, Snowden was accused of leaking secret documents about the US and UK intelligence agencies’ surveillance programs online to the media. Russia granted Snowden temporary asylum for a year on the condition that he cease his activities against the United States.

In August 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit, which allows him to travel not only in Russia but also abroad. The American received an indefinite residence permit in the Russian Federation. In the US, he faces the death penalty.

One Twitter user joked: “Didn’t have Edward Snowden fighting alongside Wagner Group and draftees from Sakhalin somewhere near Bakhmut on my 2022 Bingo card.”

didn't have Edward Snowden fighting alongside Wagner Group and draftees from Sakhalin somewhere near Bakhmut on my 2022 Bingo card — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) September 26, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.