BREAKING: Suspected terrorist attack as large explosion hits Turkish city of Mersin

By Chris King • 26 September 2022 • 23:45

Suspected terrorist attack as large explosion hits Turkish city of Mersin

A suspected terrorist attack has occurred in the city of Mersin in Turkey with a large explosion taking place and the sound of gunfire heard.

 

A large explosion that occurred this evening, Monday, September 26, in the city of Mersin in the Mezitli municipality of southern Turkey is believed to be the work of terrorists. Unconfirmed reports said that an area housing the police force was targeted with VBIED – popular with the terror group ISIS.

According to eyewitnesses, a car bomb exploded near the entrance to the police station building. Emergency services are at the scene, and there are reports of casualties. Who is behind the attack is still unknown.

The sound of gunfire was also reported by some eyewitnesses online, with local media sources also claiming that at least two policemen were injured by gunshots and that two of the alleged attackers were killed and one captured alive.

Unverified images on social media claim to show security forces holding one of the alleged attackers face-down on the ground with his wrists bound behind his back. It has been reported that Suleyman Soylu, the Turkish Minister of the Interior is on his way to the Mersin.

