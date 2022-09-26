Calpe Town Council gets underway with €1 Million road improvement project

By Betty Henderson • 26 September 2022 • 12:31

Council workers take charge of major €1 million resurfacing project in Calpe

Calpe Town Council is continuing its local improvement project with three new road resurfacing plans beginning shortly.

The local improvement plan got underway earlier this year with resurfacing along Avenida Diputación, the slip road access to Calpe, the access road to tourist hotspot, mirador de Toix and around several roundabouts. The council also improved access to other local villages with road resurfacing.

The latest improvements project began on 26th of September with resurfacing on 19 streets in Calpe town centre. Council workers will put new tarmac on the streets and replace pavement on some streets. This aspect is estimated to cost around €375,000 and should take just one month.

The second phase of the project will resurface the Avenida del Norte. The council has a budget of €37,500 for the project and aims to finish it before the traditional Moors and Christians festivals at the end of October.

The final phase of the project will be carried out before the end of 2022 and consists of road resurfacing for 21 further streets as well as pavement maintenance, with a combined budget of more than €600,000.