Can Moshnake Token and FTX Token join bitcoin as the biggest Cryptocurrency in 2022

By EWN • 26 September 2022 • 12:28

Even amid the ongoing bear market, Bitcoin (BTC) remains the most prominent cryptocurrency in the world, as it has been for several years. As the original cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) possesses the largest market cap among all cryptos, about $602 billion. It is traded in massive volumes on a daily basis and runs upon a dedicated blockchain of its own.

Interest in Bitcoin (BTC) is high, and it is easy to see why. However, within the current climate, there are other cryptos that deserve attention. It is a known fact that lesser-known coins are often underrated, but many hold massive growth potential. FTX Token (FTT) and Moshnake Token (MSH), for example, are two altcoins that look likely to dominate the market in the not-too-distant future. Moshnake Token (MSH), in particular, is attracting much interest for its role in providing a nostalgic experience on the Moshnake gaming platform. It is one of the most rated upcoming cryptocurrencies in 2022.

The big question now is whether these two altcoins can join Bitcoin (BTC) as the biggest cryptocurrency in 2022. Let’s find out.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that runs on a decentralized peer-to-peer ledger that requires no bank. Like every other crypto, it is a digital token that cannot be touched or held but is still very real. With a market cap of $602 billion, Bitcoin (BTC) is head and shoulders above the other competition. Ethereum (ETH), the second largest crypto by market cap, is worth less than half of that.

Bitcoin (BTC) is decentralised, borderless and immutable. As the most prominent crypto in the world, it is available on virtually every crypto platform in the industry, including Binance, Coinbase, Gate.io and Bilaxy.

FTX Token (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) is the native cryptocurrency of FTX, a crypto derivatives exchange (DEX) platform that offers users various unique and innovative trading options, most of which are unavailable elsewhere. FTX is fondly referred to as an exchange platform for traders by traders within the cryptocurrency industry.

FTX allows users to trade contracts on crypto derivatives and provides a few other trading options, such as futures. Its native cryptocurrency, FTX Token (FTT), lets users leverage 101x on most futures contracts. It also provides access to other trading features, such as options, volatility products and leveraged tokens. FTX Token (FTT) is a highly sought-after token available on several crypto platforms, like FTX, Coinbase and Binance.

Moshnake Token (MSH)

Moshnake Token (MSH) is the native cryptocurrency of Moshnake, an upcoming BNB Smart Chain (BNB) based crypto gaming platform that is inspired by the popular snake game on Nokia phones in the early Internet era. The token is part of a project that delivers a nostalgic experience to crypto gaming enthusiasts. Moshnake Token (MSH) is an integral part of the Moshnake ecosystem and facilitates several operations, such as rewards, payment fees, buying and selling within the Moshnake Internal Marketplace and more.

Moshnake Token (MSH) looks likely to become a highly sought-after token in the current climate and could be a valuable asset to possess. The token’s presale is fast approaching giving potential investors the opportunity to get on board the hype train. For more information on Moshnake, watch this space.

Sponsored