Christian March wins composition competition commemorating medieval Benidorm

By Betty Henderson • 26 September 2022 • 11:23

Composers took to the stage in Benidorm to commemorate Moorish and Christian heritage

A judging panel announced the winner of a composition competition on Sunday 25th of September in Benidorm at a concert in the Óscar Esplá Auditorium.

Azael Tormo Muñoz was crowned the winner of the 21st Concurso de Composición de Música Festera with his Christian march, ‘Serra Gelada marcha cristiana’. Tormo Muñoz also won the last edition of the competition with a Moorish march piece.

The competition aims to maintain links to Christian and Moorish heritage. Professor Francisco Amillo addressed the concertgoers with a brief history of the city’s Christian and Moors festival. The concert hall was decorated with traditional pennants of the historical civilisations.

Local composers and musicians made up a judging panel as well as representatives for the Christian and Moors festivals and local history experts. Local Minister for Culture, Jaime Jesús Pérez, headed the panel, giving the judge’s decision.

The Mayor of Benidorm, Toni Pérez, presented Tormo Muñoz with the first prize, saying “ the whole city is behind you as you fill the streets with sound, colours, music and traditional gunpowder”. Pérez congratulated Tormo Muñoz as he awarded him the prize of €2000.