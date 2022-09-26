Cubans approve gay marriage and adoption in surprise referendum result

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 September 2022 • 17:05

Same sex marriage - Image Yurakrasil /Shutterstock.om

Cubans have voted to approve gay marriage and the adoption of children by gays and surrogate couples in what many describe as a surprise result.

The result announced on Monday, September 24 gave the thumbs up to the new code of families that was launched by the government over the weekend.

Despite repression, impoverished living conditions and growing social unrest the nation still found it in them to approve the measure.

The “yes” to same-sex unions and the adoption changes received a favourable 66.87 per cent of the vote, although that was well down on the previous referendum results that saw approvals as high as 97.7 per cent.

Perhaps the most telling statistic is that 26 per cent of the 8.5 million voting population abstained, with a voting turnout of only 74.01 per cent.

The result is surprising in what is ostensibly a Catholic country where the church has significant control over the populace. It is, however, also seen as a kickback against the government and its policies that are increasingly being rejected by Cubans.

Unfortunately, heavy rains and bad weather also limited turnout as cyclone Ian moved through the Caribbean.

The vote to approve the concept of gay marriage and adoption by Cubans will be widely welcomed elsewhere, as it will across the majority of Cuba.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.