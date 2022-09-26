By Anna Ellis • 26 September 2022 • 13:37

Curtis Institute of Music presents a Soprano and Piano Quartet. Image: Curtis Institute of Music

The Auditori Teulada Moraira Box Office is now open for bookings for, Curtis on Tour, on Friday, October 7 at 8:00.PM

The prestigious Curtis Institute of Music, Philadelphia, USA presents a programme of music for Soprano and Piano Quartet.

The international artists are all outstanding graduates of the Curtis Institute of Music, Philadelphia in the USA.

Andrea Obiso, violin, was appointed concertmaster of the Orchestra dell Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome shortly after his graduation from the Curtis Institute.

Pallavi Mahidhara, piano, made her orchestral debut at the age of 10 at the Ravina Festival in Chicago. She is presently the artistic advisor and piano professor at the Reina Sofia School in Madrid, Spain.

Timotheos Gavrillidis-Petrin, a Greek cellist gained international recognition following his prize-winning performance at the prestigious international Cello Competition in Finland. He has appeared as a soloist with the Helsinki Philharmonic and Israel Camerata.

Haesue Lee, from Korea, won first prize at the Primrose International Viola competition. Ms Lee has performed as a soloist with the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Prince Georges Philharmonic Orchestra. Haesue has given solo recitals at Brigham Young University.

Elena Perroni, the soprano made her professional opera debut with Opera Philadelphia. As well as quickly attracting attention as a leading lady on the opera stage, Ms Perroni is also making a name for herself in the concert hall. She has been praised for her “velvet soprano voice”

PROGRAM

String Trio in B-flat major, D.471 Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

Canti Della Natura (“Songs of Nature”) Richard Danielpour (b. 1956)

INTERMISSION

Piano Quartet No.1 in G minor, Op. 25 Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Tickets are available by Online booking, or from the Box Office – Auditori Teulada Moraira. Wednesday-Saturday – 11:00.AM -1:00.PM and 6:00.PM – 8:00.PM

