El Campello Sports Club celebrates the new season with family fun day

By Betty Henderson • 26 September 2022 • 13:24

All ages enjoyed the season opening celebrations at CD El Campello last Friday

A local football team hosted an event to launch the new season in El Campello. CD El Campello launched the 2022/23 season with a family fun day for members of the community on Friday 23rd of September.

The family fun event consisted of matches, skills workshops, food stalls, and a bouncy castle. Club organisers wanted to bring together members of El Campello’s community around a central love, for football.

Town mayor, Juanjo Berenguer attended the fun day along with local Minister for Sports, Cristian Palomares and local Minister for Tourism, Marisa Navarro. Berenguer praised the community-driven approach of the club and its excellent academy which “guarantees its future”.

Club President, Francisco Soler, also spoke at the event. Soler thanked sponsors for their continued support and spoke of a fundraising drive for club improvements including a changing room expansion.

El Campello Sports Club is one of the biggest clubs in the area with over 450 male and female players in its ranks. Teams range from youth age groups up to semi-professional. The event also celebrated the club’s 54 year history and values of sportsmanship, dedication and teamwork.