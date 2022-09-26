Elche locals show solidarity against exploitation and trafficking with protest in town centre

By Betty Henderson • 26 September 2022 • 17:12

Elche locals show out against exploitation and trafficking

Elche residents turned out in force on Friday 23rd of September to protest against sexual exploitation and trafficking. The protest coincided with the International Day against sexual exploitation and trafficking of women, girls and boys.

Protesters staged a demonstration in Elche’s Plaça de Baix, where they read from a manifesto against exploitation, made speeches and held placards denouncing sexual exploitation and trafficking. Events began at 12pm in the square, with protestors returning at 7pm for a demonstration against forced prostitution by local feminist groups.

Representatives from Elche council for equality and business were present at the demonstrations to show solidarity with protestors against gender based violence and trafficking.

Event organiser, Eva Irles highlighted the group’s demands in its manifesto against exploitation which includes a law to create programmes of social protection for victims of trafficking and to provide special services for recovery and rehabilitation for victims. The law would also make education on the subject mandatory to help the public identify trafficking.

Other events are planned to coincide with the International Day against sexual exploitation and trafficking.