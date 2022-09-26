Expanded extracurricular sports programme in Santa Pola

By Betty Henderson • 26 September 2022 • 16:20

The schedule offers new sports courses for local schoolchildren to enjoy!

Santa Pola Council announced an expanded programme of council-run extracurricular sports classes for the upcoming academic year on 26th of September.

The expanded programme will be the widest variety of extracurricular sports classes that the council has ever offered.

Courses will run from October 2022 until June 2023 with different programmes on offer. The programme for primary school age children includes padel, gymnastics, dance, football and rollerblading. Secondary school children can choose between rollerblading, basketball, volleyball, handball or padel classes. A separate beach sports programme is also available for local children between age 8 and 18 in which sport classes include beach aerobics, beach tennis, beach volleyball, beach handball and beach football.

The beach programme is set to run on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Playa de Levante from 5.15pm until 7pm. The other programmes will have different hours depending on the sport chosen. Parents can reserve places for their children online at: https://santapola.reservaplay.com/login or by visiting the offices at the Santa Pola football ground.